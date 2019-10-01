Robert P. Stoltzfus, 85, of Gap passed away at the Quarryville Presbyterian Home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of JoAnn Sharitz Stoltzfus with whom he shared 66 years of marriage. Born in Gap he was the son of the late Ephraim J. and Kathryn (Fisher) Stoltzfus.
Bob was an area resident all his life and a 1952 graduate of the former Scott High School in Coatesville. During the course of his life he was employed at both Layton & Greenfield of Morgantown, PA and more recently at RV Industries.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking, golfing, spending time with family, making shad darts, tying flies, playing baseball and spending time at the Rockytop Hunting Cabin.
He is survived, in addition to his wife, by one daughter; Cynthia Leaman and husband Frank of Lancaster, two siblings; Kathryn Miller of Gap and Sandy Villarreal of Upper Marlboro, MD, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons R. Ernest and Vincent Stoltzfus, four siblings; Richard Stoltzfus, Bill Stoltzfus, Jim Stoltzfus and Betty Davis.
Funeral Services will be held at the Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 810 Newport Ave., Gap, PA 17527 on Thursday October 3, 2019 at 2 PM. Followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Friends and family are also invited to attend the viewing from 1 PM until the start of the service.
Arrangements entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com