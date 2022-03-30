Robert P. Schmitt, 92, of Ironville, went home peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022. Born in Camden, New Jersey, he was the son of the late John A. and Helen Wickenheiser Schmitt and husband of the late Mary Markley Schmitt, whom he was married for 61 years.
Robert graduated from Columbia High School, class of 1946, and received an associate's degree from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. He proudly served in the United States Army. Robert was a tool and die maker at Alcoa and in 1991 retired from AMP/Tyco Corp in Mount Joy. In his retirement, he enjoyed working at Fox's and Redner's markets as a stocker and bagger, where he enjoyed greeting young children. He had a smile for everyone he met. Robert was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society, where he was actively involved with BBQ, subs, and fastnacht sales. He was a skilled woodworker, known for his lathe and scroll work. He also enjoyed going deep sea fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed working in his large garden and raising vegetables to share with others. He truly enjoyed being with family and friends.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Youtz, wife of Stephen, of Mountville; son, Robert P. Schmitt, Jr., husband of Deb, of Elizabethtown; 4 grandchildren: Robert, Gregory, Jennifer, and Justin; 3 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Doris Schmitt and Nancy Schmitt. In addition to his parents and his wife, Robert was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Schmitt and Albert Schmitt; and his grandson, Andrew Youtz.
A Memorial Mass for Robert will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kids Express Preschool in Robert Schmitt's name. He enjoyed being around young children and helped with projects around the preschool. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com