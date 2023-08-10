Robert P. Eshleman, Jr. 72, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Columbia, PA he was the son of the late Grace Freda (Kone) and Robert P. Eshleman, Sr. He was the loving husband to Lois (Wenger) with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage in May.
Bob was a 1969 graduate of Penn Manor High School. Prior to retirement in 2017, he was employed at RR Donnelley for 48 years. Bob enjoyed hunting and was an avid reader. He was a classic car and sport car enthusiast. He enjoyed working on his cars and motorcycles. Bob enjoyed watching the Orioles as well in his free time. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family, especially his "grand angels": Peyton and Graham.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Kevin (Megan) of Lancaster; his grandchildren: Peyton and Graham; his sister Donna of Conestoga as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Dawn Marie.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Colemanville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Colemanville Cemetery Fund, address above.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com