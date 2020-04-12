Robert P. Cox, age 81, of Gap, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Rineer Cox, who passed away on July 24, 2007. He was born in Coatesville, son of the late Fred & Edna Connelly Cox. He worked in metal fabrication. He was a graduate of Scott High School class of 1956. Bob was a veteran serving in the Army. Member of the Christiana American Legion and the Gap V.F.W. He enjoyed sports, especially the Phillies and 49ers. Bob won many awards for throwing darts.
Surviving are 2 sons: David Cox of Wesley Chapel, FL, Keith husband of Alana Adams of Land O'Lakes, FL, 3 stepsons: Donald husband of Paula McDonald Maser of Lancaster, Dean husband of Kristin Wetzel Maser of Lancaster, Daryl husband of Michele Whiteman Maser of Christiana, sister Patty wife of Rick Barr of San Jose, CA. He was preceded in death by a brother Fred Cox.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. shiveryfuneralhome.com
