Robert P. "Bob" Lively Jr., 64, of Maytown, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by his family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert P., Sr. and Audra (Good) Lively. Bob was the husband of Sue A. (Hamilton) Lively with whom he would have celebrated 42 years of marriage this September 30th.
Bob was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1974. He retired from Donegal Mutual Insurance. He previously worked at AMP (T.E Connectivity) for 34 years. He was an active life member of the Maytown-East Donegal Township Fire Department, as well as, Elizabethtown Fire Department. He was also a Mason with Ashara-Casiphia Lodge-551, and was a member at Dela-Ches Fishing Association; and Sons of the American Legion.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sue, are two children, Danielle Luttrell, wife of Chad of Maytown and Derrick Lively of Maytown. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Cody, Cayden, and Kylie Luttrell. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Lively.
A memorial service honoring Bob's life will be held at LCBC Manheim Campus West Wing Auditorium, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545 on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12 Noon. Family and friends will be received on the West Wing lawn before the service from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon. PLEASE NOTE: COVID 19 protocols limit church capacity. Seating is limited, please arrive early. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maytown-East Donegal Township Fire Department, PO Box 68, Maytown, PA 17550 or Elizabethtown Fire Department, 171 N. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com