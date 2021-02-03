Robert N. "Nate" Green, 53, of Lancaster passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at LGH. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Annie Green and the late Earl Stewart. He was the husband of Adelaida (Reyes) Green with whom he shared over 7 years of marriage.
He worked for the city of Lancaster in the Public works division for more than 25 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #52.
Nate enjoyed playing cards and enjoying a beer while doing so, watching movies, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Most of all he enjoyed his family and spending time with his grandchildren and his mother who he affectionately referred as his "queen."
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by three daughters, LaQuaia Green of Quarryville, Regina Green of Lancaster and Kalea Edmond-Green of Columbia. Also surviving are three granddaughters, Jzsire, Isabel, Jordan, one grandson, Kylan, four brothers, David Green, Earl Burwell, Freddie Thomas, Tony Gomez; sister, Tasha Gillespie and a host of loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a host of aunts and uncles.
A Viewing will be held from 11AM-1PM on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA with a Masonic Service to begin at 1PM. Interment will follow in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com