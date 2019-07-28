Robert N. Metzler, 95, entered into rest on July 21st, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ruth W. Metzler for 68 years. Born November 4, 1923 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Robert Metzler was the son of Verna and George Metzler. Bob was a graduate of Manheim Township High School. After High School he served in the United States Air Force from 1942 to 1946 and was honorably discharged. Using the GI Bill he attended Franklin and Marshall College and majored in geology. His graduate work in geology at the University of Tennessee was interrupted by service to the war department in Washington, DC preparing maps during the Korean campaign. Upon discharge, he worked for Consolidated Natural Gas Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA for 35 years. He started his career as a field geologist, held several management positions, and retired as Manager of Natural Gas Reserves. In his free time, Bob enjoyed gardening, painting, fishing, and sailing. Bob and Ruth especially loved hosting gatherings with family and friends at their home.
Bob and his wife Ruth were the loving parents of three daughters; Barbara Rial (Fred), Lexington, KY; Jacalyn Metzler, Philadelphia, PA; and Suzanne Lehman (Bryan), Lancaster, PA. He was "Pop Pop" to his two granddaughters who adored him; Stacey Gudeman (Tanner Gudeman), Lexington, KY; and Dr. Kiersten Hartlage (Dr. Matthew Hartlage), Tampa, FL. He was "Pop Pop Pop" to five great-grandchildren; Tag, Huttson, and Grayson Gudeman, Lexington, KY; and Eliza and Jack Hartlage, Tampa, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Waltman Metzler, sister Leona Wickert, and brothers Carl, Arthur, and George Metzler.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604; 717-295-3900. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com