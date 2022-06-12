Robert N. "Bob" Miley, 92, was graciously received into the arms of God on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Brethren Village in Lititz in the presence of family. Born in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Mary E. Suders and Nelson W. Miley. He was the beloved husband of the late Jane (Bowers) Miley for almost 65 years.
Bob was absolutely passionate about trucks, cars and motorcycles throughout his lifetime. He owned and drove his first car at 13, and at 17 he became the youngest person to own an inspection station in PA. He drove for various trucking companies as an over the road driver as a young adult.
In 1953 he joined the RCA Corporation, working as a supervisor until 1970. During that time continued to drive over the road on weekends and held other jobs as well. In 1970 he established Robert N. Miley Trucking as the contract carrier for Wickes Lumber in Ephrata, PA. After selling his business in 1982, he was employed by Dutch Gold Honey in Lancaster, PA, retiring in 1991. Early in his retirement he also worked part time for several other companies.
Bob and Jane loved raising their family, spending time with extended family and friends and taking long trips on their Honda Gold Wing touring bike. In retirement Bob considered helping to care for his granddaughters Zoli and Emma for several years one of his greatest joys. He loved to tell people about how he had helped to raise them and how it gave him the opportunity to be there for them day to day since he had worked multiple jobs when his children were young.
In 2016 he moved to Brethren Village and was blessed by wonderful neighbors on his hallway in the Fieldcrest building for almost 5 years and by the phenomenal staff at The Courtyards during this last year. The Courtyards staff considered him a friend and treated him with great love and care. His family cannot express enough how much they appreciate all they did for him during that year. They would also like to express their gratitude to the Pink Team of Hospice and Community Care as well as LG Health Physicians Geriatrics, especially "the two Nancys."
To say that Bob was kind, generous, fair, hardworking, and humorous is an understatement. Those who knew him well knew the strength of his character. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He would love if you would continue his legacy of sharing a smile, kindness and a firm handshake with those you meet.
In addition to his wife and parents he was predeceased by his siblings Marie, Lorraine, James and Carolyn. He is survived by his daughter Deborah of Lititz, son Michael (Debra) of Lancaster, his daughter Donna Fulmer (Douglas) of Lancaster as well as grandchildren Zoli, Emma, Hailee and Jared. He is also survived by sister-in-law Jane Bowers, brother-in-law Paul Buhay, cousin Betsy and family, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements will be private. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org (or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17601) or to the Brethren Village Team Member Gift Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
