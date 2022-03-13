Robert N. "Bob" Gantz, 76, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Bob was born in Mount Joy. He was the husband of Sue (Gingrich) Gantz. Also surviving are two children, Wendy Tiesi, wife of Frank of Akron and Michael Gantz, companion of Stephanie Privette of Marietta; four grandchildren who knew him as Pappy Bob, Cole and Cara Tiesi and Devin and Hunter Gantz; and a great-grandson, Manny Gantz.
Bob retired from Leer Electric as an electrician. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. An avid hunter and fisherman, Bob was a member of Dela-Ches Fishing Association and Elstonville Sportsman's Association. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 185 in Mount Joy.
Services will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Save a Warrior (Jake Clark), PO Box 218117, Columbus, OH, 43221.