Robert Morgan Ellis, Sr., 84, passed away on March 28, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Debra (Dinger) Ellis for eleven years, and the son of the late Dr. George Joseph and Katherine (Johnson) Ellis.
Throughout his life, Robert worked with various banks in Maryland and Pennsylvania. He also owned gift shops in Maryland, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
As a child Robert spent summers with his family in Plum Point, MD. He was an avid water-skier, boater, and loved to fish. Later in life, he enjoyed his trips to South Bethany Beach, DE.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his son, Robert Ellis, Jr. (husband of Wendy), Lancaster, PA; his grandchildren Owen Morgan, Margaret Lynn, and Katherine Helen; his stepdaughters, Kristen Bunk (wife of Joe), Elkton, MD; and Kelli Hall-Watts (wife of Kai), Mount Joy, PA; and two step-grandchildren Alexis and Cameron Bunk; his brothers Dr. George Ellis, Jr., North Carolina, and William Ellis (husband of Liz), Florida; a sister, Karen Barbee (wife of Tommy), Maryland; his sisters-in-law, Donna Bucholz (Jerry) and Barbara Dinger; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved Cocker Spaniel, Max.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Louise Wilson, Anne Geiger, and Catherine Dirlan; and his brother-in-law, Russell Dinger.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home at 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551 on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM. Friends will be received at the Funeral Home one hour prior at 5:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com