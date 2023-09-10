Robert Montague Wilson passed away at age 76 of prostate cancer on May 12, 2023 at the VA medical foster home in which he had been residing with the Molino family since his stroke in 2021, with his sister Carolyn and family caretakers at his bedside.
He graduated from Manheim Township high school in 1965 outside Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and then attended the University of Richmond in Virginia.
He served in the U.S. Navy 1967 to 1970 where he did two tours of duty in Vietnam in underwater demolition team, UDT team 12, now SEAL team S DVT1.
After discharge, he spent several years in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he learned construction estimating while working at JC Snavely and Sons.
He headed back to California, where he started his own company in 1983, Plandex Construction Estimating Services, which he ran for over 40 years, first in Sacramento, California then Truckee, California, and finally Reno, Nevada until 2019. He did both commercial and residential construction estimating and was well respected in the building community.
In addition, he volunteered at the Reno VA for many years and ultimately took a position which he enjoyed until his stroke in 2021.
He was an avid outdoorsman and later developed a passion for gardening and landscaping, which resulted in his beautiful yard, both in Truckee and Reno complete with irrigation system he installed himself.
His twin brother, William Ira Wilson died one week later, May 19, 2023 in Winston Salem North Carolina with his family at his bedside. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Wilson, MD and her husband, Stephen Dock of Port Clyde, Maine , his niece, Alice Brooke Wilson, husband, Tom Philpott and their son August, of Baltimore, Maryland, and niece, Hillary Kimmel, husband Worth, and daughter Juniper of Reidsville, NC.
His family would like to thank Bob's friends and neighbors from California and Reno for all their friendship and support, especially Mike, Scott, Phil, and Benito.
They would also like to thank the Reno VA home-based primary care team for their superb care of Bob after his stroke and finally they would like to thank Gemma Molino and her family for the wonderful care they provided to Bob this past two years as part of the VA home care program. He was truly treated as part of their family from home cooked meals to family events.
Interment: Pine Grove Presybterian Church, Neelyton, PA. Memorial donations may be made to Reno NV VA Hospital, Sierra Club, or PBS Reno.
