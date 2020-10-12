Robert Milton "Bob" Hornberger, age 92, of Christiana, PA passed away at Twin Pines Health Care Center in West Grove, PA on Saturday afternoon October 3, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late K. Diane (Martin) Hornberger, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.
Bob was born on December 22, 1927 in Christiana, son of the late Milton and Martha Woerth Hornberger. Mr. Hornberger graduated from Scott High School in Coatesville, Class of 1947, where he was a standout baseball player. He was on some of the early Christiana baseball teams. He continued to play on the U.S. Army team and even had a brief minor league baseball career.
Mr. Hornberger proudly served our country during the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1954.
He spent his entire life as a resident of Christiana and worked for 38 years at PP&L, retiring in 1990 as a first class lineman crew leader.
He was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, 76ers and Eagles. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, kids and grandkids from the Canadian Maritimes to Florida. Bob enjoyed his wife's home cooked meals and would travel to Amish roadside stands to get the best fruit and vegetables available. He was an expert story teller. Bob always had a new story to tell and if he didn't he would tell you one that you had heard multiple times.
He was an avid bowler and deer hunter and traveled to Bedford County, PA with friends and relatives to "bag that big buck" until he was into his early eighties.
Bob was a 60-year plus member of the Christiana Lodge #417, Free and Accepted Masons, VFW Post #7418 in Gap and American Legion Post 865 in Christiana.
Survivors include three children; Mark Hornberger of Christiana, Eric Hornberger of Parkesburg, Ellen Trout and her husband David Trout of Nottingham, five grandchildren; Sarah Beatty and her fiancé Marc Palmer, Rachel Trout, Beau Hornberger, Rebecca Trout, and Nicole Trout, one great-granddaughter, Kaydence Beatty and two great-grandsons, Silas and Leo Palmer. He was preceded in death by one sister, Gladys Blevins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services at the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery, 1199 Valley Road in Quarryville, PA on Monday morning October 19th at 10 o'clock. The interment of the cremated remains will follow military honors.
In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial contributions in Mr. Hornberger's memory are requested to be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
