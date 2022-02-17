Robert “Mike” Kuhn, Sr.

Robert Michael Kuhn, Sr., 77, of Lancaster, formerly of Columbia, passed away early Tuesday, February 15, 2022 after a twelve year battle with Alzheimer’s. Known as “Mike” to his family and the Columbia community and known as “Bob” to his wife Audrey, her family and many past Armstrong associates. Born in Columbia to the late John M. Kuhn and Marie (Melchior) Kuhn.
After graduating from Lancaster Catholic High School, he began his career at Armstrong World Industries, following up at Strada Design and culminating with the Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster. As a young man, he devoted much energy into providing opportunities for the youth of the town he loved. After joining the Columbia Jaycees, his leadership spearheaded many projects at Glatfelter Memorial Field; also procuring Federal and State funds to upgrade the Columbia Community Center, and develop the Rotary playground and Makle playground, to name a few. Through his efforts he was able to bring to fruition the joining of the Columbia Community Center with the, then, Boy’s Club of Lancaster. By 1988, he had been instrumental in helping raise over $750,000 for the recreation facilities in the Columbia community. After serving in various community organizations, he remained an honorary trustee of the Glatfelter Foundation, and was a former Board Member of the Columbia Healthcare Foundation. He was a member of Hempfield United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his devoted wife of forty years, Audrey (Ginder) Kuhn, his son Robert, Jr (Deb) of New Freedom, PA, his daughter Julie Miller (Jeffrey) of Aiken, SC, his grandsons; Christopher Kuhn (Dani), Joshua Miller and Benjamin Miller, and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Kuhn. Sisters, Annie Diffenderfer of Columbia, Katherine Bleacher of Charlotte, NC; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Betty) Kuhn of Columbia and Joyce Kuhn of Millersville; and sisters and brothers-in-law; Carols Yeazell of Asheville, NC, Judy Mellinger of Lancaster, Ken Ginder (Connie) of Mount Joy, Ed Ginder of Elkton, MD, Linda Gilligan (Don) of Venice, FL, Doug Ginder (Mary Carol) of Staunton, VA, and various nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his brothers; John, William, Vincent and James; and sisters, Helen Hubley and Elizabeth Haldeman.
“Bob” greatly enjoyed fishing, boating, the beach and anything water related, gardening and flowers, lawn work, much music and volunteering at Hempfield Food Pantry after retirement.
Audrey wishes to thank the many caregivers who have supported them on this long journey, as well as the Hempfield UMC for their support.
The service will be live streamed through the church website at Hempfieldumc.org/funerals
Funeral Services for Bob will be held from the Hempfield United Methodist Church 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM with Rev. John Longmire officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM. Interment will be in Silver Spring Cemetery. There will also be a Visitation on Friday Evening, February 18, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM.
The family requests that Memorial Contributions be made in Bob’s memory to the Hempfield United Methodist Church Hempfield Area Food Pantry, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
