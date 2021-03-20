Robert McGallicher, Jr., 67, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He is survived by his loving wife, LaVerne Smith McGallicher; daughter, Jennifer Rios; son, Jason McGallicher; grandson, Jayden McGallicher; and two sisters: Robin and Marion.
Bob was preceded in death by a son, Travis S. Smith; his mother, Mary H. Watson Johnson; his father, Robert McGallicher, Sr.; and step-mother, Betty McGallicher.
Bob was born and raised in Ephrata and worked at Tyson Foods as a Shipping Supervisor for 35 years. He was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved NASCAR racing and Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
