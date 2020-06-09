Robert McCarty, 91, formerly of New Holland and Ephrata, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at Brethren Village. His wife of 67 years, Betty J. (Griffith) McCarty, survives.
Born in Voganville, he was the son of the late Nathaniel and Verna (Hauck) McCarty.
He retired in 1994 after 39 years of service doing electrical line work for Ephrata Borough.
He was a member of Salem Bible Church of Voganville where he previously served on the board and as superintendent of Sunday School. He enjoyed the outdoors and working in his yard.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Betty married to Elam Shirk, Ephrata.
Preceding him in death were three siblings: Theodora McCarty, Carl McCarty and Paul McCarty.
A special thank you to the Brethren Village nurses and to Hospice for the wonderful care Robert received.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Voganville Cemetery. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
