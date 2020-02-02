Robert Marshall Smith, 68, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at home.
Born on December 19, 1951 in Williamsport, "Marshall" was the beloved son of the late Dr. Robert F. and Virginia L. Smith. He is survived by his son, Robert Jeremy, of Millersville. Marshall graduated from Cocalico in 1970.
Later, known to friends as "Smitty," he maintained a love for music throughout his life. He was uniquely talented at playing the keyboards, but could also play a mean lead guitar! In his younger years, he played in several local rock bands, including Little High, Slapstick and Aura. He even produced "Cast Iron Bob," a catalog of his self-written music that showcased his many musical talents of playing keyboards, guitars, base, drums, vocal and more.
He was truly gifted at working with his hands. Nothing was unfixable in his eyes. Cars, boats, electronics...there was nothing that couldn't be brought back to life! He also enjoyed building models. With a primary interest in aviation models, sail ships and military tanks were not out of his realm of expertise. Most recently, "Bob" last worked in maintenance for SuperValue, Denver, PA.
In memory of Bob, please reach out and visit someone who may be alone. Don't hesitate and don't procrastinate.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 19, 6pm at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron. Please feel free to bring pictures to share with Jeremy.
