Robert M. Willenbrock, 74 of New Holland, PA died Monday, July 22, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital in York, PA.
Born January 7, 1945 in Hackensack, NJ, he was the son of the late George M. Willenbrock and the late Mildred Neff Willenbrock.
Robert had worked as a truck driver for Ned Bard and Son Company of Leola, PA.
He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Robert was a Mason and a 35-year member of the Christiana Masonic Lodge #417 in Christiana, PA. He was also part of the Rajah Shrine in Reading, PA.
Robert was a lifetime member of the Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company.
He is survived by his son, R. Mark Willenbrock of Gordonville, PA and daughter Whitney N. Willenbrock of Strasburg, PA. Robert is also survived by his brothers Tom Willenbrock of Georgia and Karl Willenbrock of Utah along with three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother George F. Willenbrock of Downingtown.
Relatives and Friends are invited to his visitation on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10:00-11:30am at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street,
West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com. A Masonic Service will begin at 11:30am, followed by his Funeral Service.
Interment will be held in Grove Methodist Cemetery, West Chester.