Robert M. Weidler, 76, of Lititz, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior, on June 13, 2021. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Robert M. and Mabel Rose Weidler. In November 2020, he celebrated 47 beautiful years of marriage with Carol (Winebarger) Weidler.
He was a graduate of Warwick High School. After high school, he went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy, from July 1962 until March 1966.
Bob was devoted to his faith and his family. He and Carol are longtime members of Conestoga Valley Church of Christ. He will be remembered for being a Deacon at the church for over 25 years. He was also a stand holder at Roots Country Market & Auction for 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and driving his sports car.
He will be deeply missed by his wife Carol, children: Amber Holt, wife of Dr. James Holt of Honey Brook and Andrew Weidler of Manheim, grandsons: Jimmy & Evan, and his sister, Sharon Pardue, wife of Thomas of Lititz.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 3 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17542. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 2 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Robert's name to, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com