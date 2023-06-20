Robert M. Stauffer, 69, of New Holland, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital following an 11 year battle with multiple myeloma. His wife of 49 years, Grace W. (Martin) Stauffer, survives.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late William W. and Elva (Martin) Stauffer.
He had been a self-employed painter for many years.
A member of Martindale Mennonite Church, he served as the cemetery caretaker for many years. He enjoyed trains and being with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-mother, Mary M. Stauffer of Ephrata, six children and 26 grandchildren: Lee (Sarah) Stauffer, New Holland, and their children Daniel, David, Joshua, Timothy, Samuel, Caleb, Mary Grace, Sarah Beth; Roger (Diane) Stauffer of Ephrata, and their children Travis (Stacey), Dustyn (Abigail), Connor; Jay (Lydia) Stauffer, Missouri and their children, Austin, Jessica (Shawn) Ramer, Jennifer (Jay) Martin, Rosalyn (Anthony) Martin, Logan, Nyla; Sheila (John) Sauder of Denver and their son Tristan; Sandra (Duane) Burkholder of New Holland and their children, Lincoln, Diesel, Colston, Roman (deceased), Finnley, Monroe; Lisa (Kendall) Zimmerman of Lititz and their children Charlotte, Evie, Caroline, and three siblings: Marlene (Titus) Brubacker, Clyde (Priscilla) Stauffer, Delores (Ray) Brubacker.
In addition to his parents and grandson, he was preceded in death by a stepmother, Minnie Stauffer and two infant siblings, Minerva and Charles.
His funeral will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Rd., Ephrata with Bishop Darryl Weaver, Dave Sensenig, and Jerry Hurst officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements.
