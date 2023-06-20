Robert M. Stauffer, 79, of New Holland, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in West Earl Township to the late David and Lydia (Martin) Stauffer and was the husband of Lucy (Martin) Stauffer.
Robert was a member of Stauffer Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by six sons, Melvin M., husband of Irene (Martin) Stauffer of Homer City, Edward M., husband of Lois (Zeisemer) Stauffer of Beavertown, Steven M. Stauffer of Lititz, Alvin, husband of Barbara (Martin) Stauffer of Fitzgerald, GA, Allen, husband of Priscilla (Martin) Stauffer of Waterport, NY, Glen M. Stauffer of Campbellsville, KY; four daughters, Mabel, wife of Marvin Martin of New Holland, Ellen, wife of William Auker of Peebles, OH, Stella, wife of David Stauffer of Waterport, NY, Gloria, wife of Ervin Stauffer of Lyndonville, NY; 58 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Larry, husband of Arlene S. (Brubaker) Stauffer of Bainbridge, OH, Leon, husband of Gladys (Brubaker) Stauffer of Port Trevorton, Edwin, husband of Alta (Redcay) Stauffer of Ephrata, David, husband of Pauline (Martin) Stauffer of Stevens; nine sisters, Edith Martin of New Holland, Mildred Martin of New Holland, Nora Brubaker of Narvon, Gladys, wife of Harvey Martin of Selinsgrove, Sylvia, wife of Ivan Brubaker of Ephrata, Dorothy, wife of Earl Brubaker of Port Trevorton, Edna, wife of John D. Auker of Ephrata, Susan, wife of Ralph Brubacker of Ephrata and Fern, wife of Roy Auker of Port Trevorton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter; two grandchildren; a brother, Nelson Stauffer and a sister, LydiaAnn Brubaker.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at the late residence, 307 White Oak Road, New Holland. Funeral services will be held at 8:30 AM, on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the late residence, with further services at 9 AM, from the Stauffer Mennonite Church, Ephrata. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
