Robert M. Murray, 84, of Manheim, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Born in Cornwall, he was the son of the late John and Emma Long Murray. Bob was the loving husband of the late Barbara Anne Lesher Murray who died in December of 2020, following 58 years of marriage. In 1998 Bob retired from the former Raymark Industries, Manheim, where he worked for over 37 years. He was a 1957 graduate of Cornwall High School. A veteran, Bob served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1961. He was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church, Manheim. He was an enthusiastic supporter and Baron Fan for all Manheim Central High School Sports. An avid hunter and fisherman, Bob loved spending time in the outdoors; and especially with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren that he deeply loved.
Surviving is a son, Thomas B. Murray, (Julie), two daughters: Sharon L. Lockwood, (Mark), Amy L. Swanger, (Mike), seven grandchildren: Robert, John, Krista, Michael, Matthew, Zachary, Kyle, three great granddaughters: Reagan, McKenzie, Hannah, two brothers: James Murray, (Ethel), Patrick Murray, ( Suzanne), and two sisters: Mary Geib, (Robert), Cecilia Boltz, (Kenneth). Preceding him in death is a grandson, Thomas Murray, Jr., a great grandson, Aleksander Murray, a brother, John Murray, and a sister, Rose Montgomery.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim, on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Father Stephen D. Weitzel as Celebrant. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, with additional viewing at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Bob's memory to Gentiva Hospice, 1891 Santa Barbara Drive, Ste. 201, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
