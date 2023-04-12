Robert M. Miller "Uncle Bob"

Robert M. Miller, 92, formerly of Paradise Twp., passed away at his Pequea Twp. home on Saturday, April 8, 2023, with his loving wife of 71 great years, Esther H. (Gerlach) Miller by his side.
Bob was born in Strasburg Twp. to the late E. Merrill and Blanche (Cochran) Miller. He previously attended Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers. Bob served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War.
A man of many hats, Bob had been a union carpenter for McCloskey Builders in Philadelphia where he helped to build the Spectrum and Veterans Stadium. Along with Esther he owned B&E Stables outside Strasburg and he transported livestock for 20 years. Bob also drove truck for Denlinger Building Supply, did maintenance work at Amish Village, and spent many summers at D&R Ranch in Cody, Wyoming.
Bob and Esther enjoyed many activities together including water skiing on the Susquehanna from Pequea boat launch, snow skiing, attending auctions, horseback riding and pack trips, and collecting antiques. He was a member of Valley Lee Riding Club at Chestnut Level, volunteered at the West Lampeter Community Fair, and took his Hit N' Miss engines to Rough & Tumble Engineers Museum and Susquehanna Old Fashion Field Days.
In addition to wife Esther, Bob is survived by his nephew Dale Brian, husband of Allyson, and their children Josh (Katie and son Carter), Jeremy (Angela and son Max), Jacob, and Rebecca. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and his twin sisters, Baby Miller and Grace Ann Brian.
A viewing will take place from 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral at 11 AM with Chaplain Rhonda Good officiating, on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St, Strasburg, PA 17579. Interment in Salem Evangelical Reformed Cemetery, Hellers.
Kindly consider a contribution in Bob's memory to Building Bridges Foundation at Anderson Farm, 23 Indian Hill Road, Conestoga, PA 17516.
