Robert M. Martin, 72, of Belleville, PA, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. He was born in Lancaster, the son of the late Harry P. and L. Edythe (Kachel) Martin. He was married 50 years to Linda J. (Kramer) Martin. Robert worked as a manufacturing engineer with Den-Tal-Ez, dental industry, for 43 years. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church where he was an assisting minister. Robert enjoyed woodworking and classic cars.
Surviving besides his wife Linda are his sons, Ryan R. Martin of Ames, IA, and Kyle E. married to Christina Martin of Mifflintown, PA; his granddaughters, Julia Martin and Paige Martin; and his sister, Phyllis A. married to Bo Fulkerson of Washington Boro, PA.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 700 Pleasure Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends following the service, followed by a reception at the church. Private Burial will be in St. Matthew's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to the church, address above.
