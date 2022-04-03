Robert M. Longenecker, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. He spent his last remaining years under the care of the wonderful staff at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Sunday, December 1, 1929 in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Raymond B. and Flora (Miller) Longenecker. He was married 62 years to Arvella (Brandt) Longenecker who passed away in May 2015.
Bob co-owned and operated the Tropical Treat Drive-In Restaurant and the Trop Gun Shop, in Elizabethtown for many years. He was a machine operator for Armstrong Carpet and also worked as a carpenter for B & G Lumber and Laurel Homes Construction.
He served as an Army Sergeant in the Korean War. He attended Etown Grace Church and will always be remembered by his loved ones for his infectious smile. Bob enjoyed hunting, hiking, traveling, art, woodworking and gardening.
Surviving are four children: Dale Longenecker and wife Sandy of Fyffe, AL; Lynda Bender of Elizabethtown; Judy Longenecker of New Port Richey, FL and Alan Longenecker and wife Jill of Elizabethtown; 4 grandchildren: Holly Guinn and husband Jason; Stacey Houseal and husband Daniel; Matthew Bender and Adam Longenecker; five great-grandchildren; two sisters: Joanne Fitzpatrick of Elizabethtown and, June Lancaster and husband Robert; one brother: Glenn Longenecker. Bob was predeceased by sister Helen McElhenny.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Etown Grace Church, 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation with family will be from 10:00 until the time of service.
Interment with Military Honors will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 60 Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003 on Wednesday, April 6th at 1:00 PM. Those wishing to attend the cemetery service should meet at the back of the cemetery administration building no later than 12:45 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's memory to: www.parkinsons.org
Arrangements entrusted to Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Elizabethtown.