Robert M. Landis

Robert "Bob" M. Landis, 96, of Homestead Village, Lancaster, passed away on Monday
April 27, 2020. He was the husband of Mary Hilbert Landis who preceded him in death. He and Mary were married for 60 years.
Born in East Petersburg, he was the son of the late Harry H., Jr. and Esther (Mumma) Landis. He was a graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School. He was inducted into the U.S. Army in March 1943 and saw action in the South Pacific during World War II. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the 8th Bombardment Squadron. Discharged in Dec 1945 he attended Franklin & Marshall College. He worked at Landis Electric, an electrical appliance business founded by his father. He later worked at Universal Tire Company in Lancaster.
Bob was a former member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Lancaster where he served as a Eucharist Minister and a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church of Rohrerstown.
He enjoyed bowling, watching sports, listening to music and spending time with his family. Bob was easygoing and always ready with a good story and joke for everybody he met.
He is survived by his children: Kevin R. Landis of Lancaster, Carol Lawless, wife of Bob, of Newark, DE, Tina Bull, wife of Steve, of Florence, SC and Ed Landis, husband of Pam, of Mountville and seven grandchildren: Alex, Austin and Zachary Bull, Joseph and Jessica Lawless and Drew and Steph Landis. Bob is also survived by his best friend of more than 90 years, Harold Shartle, also of Homestead, with whom he has shared many adventures over the years.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn "Kitty" Evans, twin brother, Dr. Richard M. Landis and brothers, Harry "Bud" Landis and Tommy Landis.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Homestead Village Radcliffe Skilled Nursing Facility for the compassionate treatment Bob received under their care.
A private interment will be held at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster.
