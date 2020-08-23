Robert M. (Bob) Mylin, 83 of Willow Street passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Home.
Bob was the husband of Mary (Shenk) Mylin, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. He was the son of the late Raymond and Helen (Hess) Mylin.
Following graduation from Penn Manor in 1955, Bob and Mary began their 30+ years of dairy farming in the Willow Street area.
After his farming years, Bob worked for his son (Don), in his landscape business and operated the "tree truck" moving many huge trees all over Lancaster County and beyond. Bob was well known in the industry for his meticulous setting of every tree he delivered. In their retirement years, Bob and Mary cleaned a few local business offices and banks, as well as the Charter Hall Retreat Center in Perryville, Md.
Bob was a former member of The Gideons International, and a board member of Agway, Kenbrook Bible Camp, and Pequea Church. Bob was currently a member of Grace Community Church of Willow Street.
In addition to his wife Mary, Bob is survived by his four children: Don Mylin (wife Sandy), Dale Mylin (wife Marcia), Dennis Mylin (wife Sharon), all of Willow Street, and Deb Gerlach (husband Mike) of Millersville. Faith and family were important to Bob, as evidenced by the many huge family gatherings. One of Bob's favorites was the yearly family vacation to the mountains. It was his joy to watch his 15 grandchildren grow up and was always excited to learn when one of his 18 great-grandchildren were on the way.
As Bob led in prayer at family gatherings he was often moved to tears in thankfulness for his Savior and his family. Bob chose to have a healthy relationship with each family member; including his surviving brother, Jay Mylin (wife Carol) of Manheim.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Those who desire may make memorial contributions in Bob's honor to Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Home for their gracious and loving care during these challenging times of the current pandemic. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
