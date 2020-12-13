Robert M. Esbenshade "Bob" age 92 of Paradise, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at The Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Paradise, he was the son of Ellis H. Esbenshade and Eva (Martin) Esbenshade. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Gladys (Martin) Esbenshade. They celebrated 71 years of marriage in September.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his daughter, Barbara married to David Zerbe, Strasburg, grandchildren, Erin (Zerbe) Landis, married to Kevin, of Strasburg, Lauren (Zerbe) Johnston, married to James of New Brighton, Minnesota and Faith Esbenshade, of Ronks. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Betsy Esbenshade, He was preceded in death by his son, James M. Esbenshade and two brothers, Dale and Ellis, Jr. Bob & Gladys have six great-grandchildren, Ashtyn, Dayton and Jordyn Landis and Lana, Wade and Jett Johnston.
He was the patriarch of The Esbenshade Turkey Farm, LLC, the oldest operating turkey farm in America established in 1858. He wanted everyone to have his best tasting turkey. He was a generous man often donating turkeys to different charities. He won many grand champion awards at the PA State Farm Show in Harrisburg. He was especially pleased when his granddaughters helped with the turkeys and wanted the legacy of the Turkey Farm to continue with the future generations. His daughter's family plans to continue that legacy. Bob also enjoyed supplying hay for the horses of the Lancaster City Mounted Police.
Bob graduated from Paradise High School in 1946 and served as class president. He was a founding member of the Rotary Club of Paradise and had perfect attendance all 64 years it has been in existence. He was a Paul Harris fellow. He thoroughly enjoyed serving with his fellow Rotarians. Bob also was a 16 year member of the Pequea Valley School Board holding the positions of Vice President and Treasurer. Bob attended Calvary Monument Bible Church, Paradise PA.
He loved his family and enjoyed riding his golf cart on the farm with his great-grandchildren. He enjoyed being together at family gatherings and his recent 90th birthday celebration. He always had a humorous story to tell and the capacity to put a smile on your face. He will be dearly missed by his family and those who knew him.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family with a memorial service held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staffs at Lancaster General Hospital and Hospice Communities for their excellent care and compassion.
For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16
