Robert M. "Bebop" Bloom, 49, of Manheim, formerly of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Joyce (Kennedy) Bloom and the late Timothy Bloom, Jr. He was the loving husband of Nichola "Niki" Bloom with whom he shared over 22 years together.
Bebop was a graduate of JP McCaskey High School, where he dedicated his time to wrestling, and later continued to inspire his daughter with the sport. He is survived by his son, Troy N. Sauger husband of Shay of Marietta, PA; daughter, Taylor M. Bloom of Manheim, PA; two grandchildren, Landon and Stella; brother, Thomas "TBop" Bloom husband of Jennifer Watts of Lancaster and his Nan & Pap Sauger. Bebop was a doting uncle, whom nieces and nephews adored.
In his spare time, Bebop loved playing dek hockey, and later became a referee. He was active in the Lancaster Dek Hockey League. Bebop was a true friend, and he was beloved by so many.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 6-8PM with a Trisagion at 7PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 and again family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:30AM at the church on Thursday. Interment will be at Penryn Cemetery, 1258 Newport Road, Penryn, PA, 17564. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bebop's memory may be made to an educational fund that will be set up for Taylor. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com