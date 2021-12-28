Robert Louis Sensenig, 86, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away at the Mennonite Fellowship Home in Hagerstown, MD, on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. He was born on Dec. 21, 1935, to the late Amos & Anna (Schnupp) Sensenig. On Dec. 30, 1953, he married Rhoda (Boll) Sensenig, who preceded him in death by 19 days. He was a member of the Miners Village Mennonite Church.
He is survived by five sons and four daughters: Robert, Jr. (Alta) of Myerstown, Randal (Irene) of Lebanon, Rodney (June) of Liberty, Roland (LeAnn) of Union Bridge, MD, Ronald (Rosalie) of Ripley, NY, Suellan (Dale) Ruppert of North East, Lorene (Lloyd) Martin of Columbiana, OH, Brenda (Durrell) Ruth of Lewisburg, and Dawn (Daniel) Rudolph of Myerstown; 63 grandchildren, 175 great-grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren and 15 step great-grandchildren; 2 brothers and 4 sisters: Amos & Esther of Lititz, Paul & Gloria of Spring Grove, Marian & David Boll of Manheim, Sylvia & Melvin Good of Ephrata, Ruth Mast of Pine Grove, Esther & Donald Geigley of Beavertown; and sister-in-law, Alta Sensenig of Lititz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Myron Martin, grandchildren, LaRay Sensenig and Laura Sensenig, great-grandchildren, Jadin Horst, Adrian Beiler, Darren Sensenig, and Seth Rudolph, brother Donald, and brother-in-law Leroy Mast.
A viewing will be held Dec. 29, 2021, from 2-4:00 and 6-8:00 p.m., and the funeral on Dec. 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., all at Miners Village Mennonite Church, 108 Rexmont Rd., Cornwall, with Miners Village ministry in charge of services. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
