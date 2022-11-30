Mr. Robert Leroy Prouse of Millsboro, DE passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at his home. He was 81 years old. Bob was born on January 31, 1941, in Coatesville, PA to the late Thomas and Helen Mitchell Prouse. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a sister Darla Fritz and brother John Prouse.
He was a United States Navy Veteran who served his country during the Vietnam Era.
Bob retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. After retirement he helped friends and family with odd jobs. He was a member of the American Legion Post 28 as well as the Lions Club. Bob enjoyed motorcycle riding, camping, dancing, and Poker Runs. He will be remembered as a kid at heart, easy going and a great storyteller as well as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Bob is survived by his wife of 8 years, Dorothy L. Harmon Johnson Prouse of Millsboro, DE; three children Jennifer Clarke (Edward), Michael D. Prouse (Kimberly) and Barbara E. McMaster (Tom) all of Lancaster, PA. He is also survived by four stepchildren: Dynell Thompson (Tom) of NC; Regina Moore (Johnny) of PA; Donald E. Johnson of Millsboro, DE, and Juan E. Johnson (Missy) also of Millsboro, DE. He has two brothers surviving, Geri Adams of Rehoboth Beach, DE, and Tom Prouse (Inda) of Waskom, TX. He also leaves behind six grandchildren: Donald, David, Josh, Katelynn, Brandon, Ashely and special grandchildren Jax, and Aaliyah, along with five great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 12 PM 1 PM for viewing and visitation. Interment will with military honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Letters of condolence may be emailed via:
A living tribute »