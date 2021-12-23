Robert Leonard Martin, 89, of Lititz, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Brethren Village.
Born in Lancaster County on January 22, 1932, he was the son of the late Esther Stauffer. He was the foster son of the late Ivan and Maggie (Auker) Martin.
Robert was the beloved husband of Alverta (Stauffer) Martin. He was devoted to his wife and family. He is survived by three children, Debra, wife of William Keppler of Granville Summit, Sheryl, wife of Steve Krafft of Akron, Wendy, wife of Damien Turbini of Belfast, ME: two granddaughters, Jennifer (Keppler) Roberts, Allison Keppler and two great-grandsons, Dylan and Ethan Roberts.
He is also survived by three foster brothers, Arthur Martin, Eugene Martin, and Joe Martin. He is preceded in death by his stepsister, Janessa Nisley and foster brother, James Martin.
Robert was a car salesman for Horning Dodge in New Holland for 36 years. He loved cars and made lots of contacts and friendships over the years. Later he was a driver for Sauder’s Chevrolet.
He was founding a member of Akron Mennonite Church where he was active in the church serving as an usher, on the cemetery committee and participating in several House Church groups.
Robert was a soft-spoken gentleman. He had a lifelong love of learning which he shared with his family, was very curious about the world, and an avid reader. Time Magazine could always be found near his favorite chair.
Robert loved to travel. One of the family’s favorite destinations was heading to their cabin at Ship Bottom, Long Beach Island, NJ. Robert and Alverta hosted family gatherings, their House Church, and many friends. In later years, Robert and Alverta became snowbirds, wintering in Sarasota, Florida. His time was spent socializing with old friends and making new ones. He also loved taking walks to the bay, golfing, playing games, fishing and bird watching. His curiosity and love of and awe of nature led him to traveling. Some of his favorite trips were exploring Alaska, traveling with friends to Indonesia, and packing up the children for a road trip out west.
Interment will be private for immediate family in Akron Mennonite Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date at his church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Robert would have been 90 years old on January 22, 2022. As a tribute to his life, please pass on a random act of kindness on his birthday as a celebration of Robert and the life he lived.
