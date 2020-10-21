Robert Leo Williams, husband of Lorraine M. (MacMillan) for 60 years, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born September 21, 1931, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Frank Joseph and Georgina M. (Bishop) Williams.
He was a graduate of Springfield High School, Akron, Ohio, class of 1949 and attended The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio. Bob owned a gas station/garage in Columbus, Ohio until 1957. In March, 1957 he started in the foundry industry working for Whitehead Brothers as a salesman selling sand out of New York, then New Jersey from 1957-1981. He then went to Eastern Crucible Refractories in Connecticut, 1982-1989. In 1989, he started Bob Williams Company, Manufacturing Representative Foundry Equipment & Materials. Bob was a 60 + year member of the American Foundrymen's Society (AFS). Bob retired the business in 2017.
Bob greatly enjoyed working in his yard on weekends and listening to and watching baseball, football and basketball.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Daniel F. (Kate), and three daughters, Heidi A. Boring (Ed), Bonnie L. Reich (Nick), Pamela S. Williams (Rob), 7 grandchildren, Ben Boring, Devon Williams, Alyssa McKeeman (David), Joshua Williams (J'aime), Mary Reich, George Reich and Taylor Hess, and 9 great-grandchildren, Ryann Boring, Gracie Williams, Peyton Williams, JR Williams, Gavin Boring, Jacquelyn Williams, Ryder Williams, Shyann Williams, and Harrison McKeeman. He is also survived by one brother, Jerry A. Williams (Donna), as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one grandson, Zachary Williams and two brothers, John (Bub) D. Williams (Phyllis) and Frank (Mike) M. Williams (Barb).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Friday.
Flowers will be received. If so desired, contributions can also be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
