Robert Lee Weitzel

Robert Lee Weitzel, 80, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

A viewing will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, 2:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, with Pastor Timothy L. Craven officiating. Burial will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

Service information

Jan 28
Visitation
Friday, January 28, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home
533 Walnut Street
Denver, PA 17517
Jan 28
Service
Friday, January 28, 2022
2:00PM
Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home
533 Walnut Street
Denver, PA 17517
