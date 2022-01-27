Robert Lee Weitzel, 80, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, 2:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, with Pastor Timothy L. Craven officiating. Burial will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
