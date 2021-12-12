Robert Lee Weidman, 68, of Bird-in-Hand, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at his home. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Clarence N. and Hazel E. (Bixler) Weidman. He was the loving husband of Deborah L. (Fritz) Weidman and would have celebrated 30 years of marriage on December 8th.
Robert worked on the family’s farm and later in carpentry and roofing. After retiring, he worked with his wife at their home business Recycled Romance, making hand-made primitive crafts. He attended Life Center in Harrisburg where he loved worship and praising the Lord with his shofar. Along with his wife, he volunteered with the Alpha Course, Healing Rooms of Lancaster and Boys Brigades; he was a member of the NRA. His interests included spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, and camping.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 6 children and their families: Jennifer Armentrout and granddaughter, Cole Marie and great-grandchild, Aries; Jennelle & Eric Stone, grandchildren, Rylee and Jacob; Robert E. & Patty Weidman, grandchildren, Zula and Liam; J. Zachary & Kerri Sweigart, grandchildren, Kaia, Kellan, and Kinley; Stephanie & Paul Fleming, grandchildren, Addison, Ava, and Aubrey; Wesley & Faith Sweigart, grandchildren, Stella and Jude. Also surviving are two sisters, Shirley & Larry Kendig and Donna & John Johns.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
