Robert Lee Braightmeyer, 85, a Quarryville area resident all of his life, entered into rest on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community. Born in Oxford, PA, he was the son of the late Harold and Evelyn (Griest) Braightmeyer. He and his wife, Lorraine (Myers) Braightmeyer, had celebrated 62 years of marriage in March.
Bob was employed for over 50 years with the former Stoner-Wade Ford in Quarryville. He was a member of St. Paul's Church, where he sang in the choir and served on the consistory. Bob enjoyed camping, bus trips, woodworking, and spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife are children: Brian L. (Janet) of Quarryville; Gary L., (Brenda) of Quarryville; Anita Amway (Roger) of Lancaster; and Craig A. Braightmeyer, of Peach Bottom. Also surviving are grandchildren: Eric, Kelli, Kyle (Lydia), Megan Frederick (Shawn), Jordon, Jared and Haley Amway; and great- grandchildren: Bailey Frederick and Clayton Braightmeyer.
A celebration of Bob's life will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Paul's Church, 1 West Fourth St., Quarryville, PA at 7:00 p.m. The family will greet friends at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community for all their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Church at the above address.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit:
A living tribute »