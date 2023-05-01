Robert Lee "Bob" Shaubach, age 79 of Akron, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Maple Farm Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Linda M. Shaubach. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Robert R. and Julia C. Berrier Shaubach. Bob was a member of Bellevue Presbyterian Church where he served as an usher. He was a graduate of Pequea Valley High School Class of 1961. In his free time, he loved going to his children's and his grandchildren's music and sporting events. He also loved driving and working on street rods.
He is survived by 3 children: Robert A., husband of Carol Hamlet Shaubach of Lancaster; Melissa M., wife of Kevin Byma of Ephrata; and Ryan N., husband of Heather Clark Shaubach of Paradise; 4 grandchildren and 2 sisters, Mary Ellen Rice and Sandi Lynch both of Lancaster.
Funeral service will take place at Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 810 Newport Avenue, Gap, on Friday, May 5th at 11 a.m. with a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Pastor Brad Moger will be officiating. There will be a viewing time at Bellevue Presbyterian Church on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 5 in the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg, prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604 or the Bellevue Memorial Fund, 810 Newport Avenue, Gap, PA 17527.