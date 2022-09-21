Robert Lee Albert, of California, and formerly of Leola, passed away on September 4, 2022.
Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Mary Elizabeth Gockley Albert.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Albert, his son Terri Kim, and by his sisters: Ruth Strickler, Lois Lynn, and Doris Schatz. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Melvin, Marvin, and Lloyd Albert and his sisters: Miriam Gockley, Carol Ann Albert, Rhoda Strickler, and Mary Jane Freeman.
Robert had worked for many years at Wilbur Chocolate in Lititz.
A viewing and services had been held in California. Interment will be private in Pennsylvania.
