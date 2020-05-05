Robert Landis Groff, 95, of Lititz, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Keystone Villa, Ephrata. He was the loving husband of Dolores (Booth) Groff and they celebrated 72 years of marriage on March 27, 2020. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Jason R. and Emma (Landis) Groff. Bob worked as a carpenter for E.E. Murray & Son and Consolidated Construction. He proudly served in the U.S. Army 502nd Parachute Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division during WWII.
He was a member of Long Memorial United Methodist Church, Neffsville. Bob was an excellent gardener who enjoyed growing and harvesting fruits and vegetables. He was a great craftsman, enjoyed building birdhouses, benches, etc. He was also quite the handyman, enjoyed attending auctions, and had quite the love for horses and ponies.
Surviving in addition to wife are three daughters, Lois Fay wife of James Duffy, Severna Park, MD, Marsha wife of Barry Lausch, Ephrata, Beverly wife of Mike Keller, Exton; six grandchildren, Jesse, Tom, and Ryan Lausch, Megan Keller Morse, Allison Keller, and Madison Keller, and one great-granddaughter, Ava Morse. Also, two sisters Mabel Graham and Amy Foreman both of Manheim; and a brother Ellis husband of Shirley Groff, Gretna Springs. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter Karen, and six brothers: Elvin, Clarence, Aaron, Landis, Roy, and Ira, and two sisters: Emma and Elma.
Due to current public health guidelines, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery on Thursday, May 7th; contact family for details. Contributions in Bob's memory may be sent to the charity or organization of one's choice. To send the family online condolences: please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »