Robert L. Williams, 90, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. He was the husband of the late Mary Jane (Freeland) Williams, with whom he was married 62 years until her death in 2016. Born in Shenandoah Heights, Schuylkill County, he was the son of the late Robert Peel and Mable Carmitchell Williams.
Along with his brother, Charles, he was part of a second generation to own and operate the former R.P. Williams and Sons, Inc. for 67 years. Bob was an active and devoted member of the Columbia United Methodist Church; served as a Lay Leader of the church for 15 years; head of the Youth Department for 34 years; sang in the church choir and was active in the Christ Servant Ministry. In addition, Bob served on the Administration Board and the Pastor Parish Relations Committee.
An active member of the Free and Accepted Masons for 70 years, he was the oldest member of the Columbia Blue Lodge, oldest High Priest of the Chapter, Commander of the Commandery, and member of the Zembo Shrine.
He is survived by his sons, Mark, husband of Pamela (Wilt) Williams; John, husband of Marie (Lutz) Williams; grandsons, Gregory, John; granddaughters, Amy, Lauren, Renee; great-granddaughters, Tella, Emme, Lulu, Lila, and Grace. His brother, Charles ‘Chuck" husband of Ruth Ann (Vogt) Williams, also survives. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Williams.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. Burial will follow in Mount Bethel Cemetery. Friends may view at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions to the Columbia United Methodist Church or to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 (www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org) in Bob's memory would be deeply appreciated.
