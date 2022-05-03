Robert L. Willet, 76, of Lancaster, Pa, passed away suddenly, but peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Born in Lebanon, PA, Bob was the son of the late Harvey J. Willet and Mabel C. Willet. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sharon, his son, Chris, and his son's partner, Jen. He is also survived by his brother, Ken, and his brother's wife, Cecile.
Bob graduated from Mansfield University and taught music for several years prior to finding his passion in helping people in the home and mortgage-related industries. He was a member of The Worship Center and truly loved the Lord. He will be remembered by all as kind, loving, and giving. He always put his family, friends, and faith first. He spent his days with his wife, always patient, compassionate, and sharing all interests.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors and collecting basketball cards with his son, as well as joking and talking about the shows like The Office'. He loved entertaining friends who were illuminated by his sense of humor and smile. He adored all animals, especially his golden doodles, Brooklyne and Dexter.
Family and friends are invited to attend Bob's Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. at 562 Brookshire Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 with a brief eulogy by Pastor Harry Linkey at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to HOPE International by visiting hopeinternational.org.
