Robert L. Willauer, Sr., 88 of Mountville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 9, 2023 at home. Born in Easton on January 16, 1935, he was the son of the late Clayton L. and Evelyn Edinger Willauer. Bob was the husband of Janet G. Carpenter Willauer who preceded him in death on May 16, 2018.
Bob served in the United States Air Force for 8 years, receiving the Air Force Longevity Service Award. He was a member of the Millersville-Manor VFW #7294 and the Lititz American Legion. Bob worked for the United States Postal Service for over 27 years retiring in 1990. He began his career as a letter carrier in Lancaster City and finished up in maintenance. After retirement he worked for the Manheim Auto Auction and as a delivery driver for K&W Tire.
Bob enjoyed playing Blackjack and reading, especially Tom Clancy and suspense novels. He enjoyed watching Pawn Stars, Moonshiners, Honey Boo Boo and Alaskan reality shows. An independent and stubborn man who had a fiery soul, Bob always provided for his wife and children. He enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Vicki L. Turner of Marietta, Tamara K., wife of Pasquale Rissi of Millersville, Stacey L., wife of Steven Neal of Manheim and Kim M. Willauer of Mertztown; 15 grandchildren and several great and great-great-granchiildren. Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Willauer; his sons, John P. Willauer and Robert L Willauer, Jr. and his brothers, James T. Willauer and Larry Bickel.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bob's funeral services on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 2 PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment with military honors will be held in the Riverview Burial Park. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
