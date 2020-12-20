Robert L. Wichterman, 88, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He is survived by his children: Robert L., Jr., who is married to Rosalie Witmer; William B., who is married to Dana Williamson; and Susan C., who is married to Ken Bourgoin; his brother John Wichterman and sister Edythe Edwards; twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Bob Wichterman was born in northern New Jersey on February 24, 1932. He grew up in Pompton Plains and remained in northern NJ until moving to Lancaster, Pennsylvania in 1970, where he lived until his death. A proud patriot, he served during the Korean War in the U.S. Army's Second Armored Division from 1952 to 1954. He married Claire (nee Rollins) in 1957, and remained happily married (they often held hands like teenagers) until Claire's death in 2011. He graduated from Upsala College with a B.A. in Business Administration in 1958. He worked in industrial chemical sales for his entire career until his retirement from Textile Chemical Company in 1994.
Wichterman will be remembered as a kind, friendly, godly, and humble man. He was a loving husband, a devoted and nurturing father, and a good friend. He was consistently cheerful and grateful, often remarking that God had blessed him far beyond his expectations.
Wichterman gave his life to the Lord in 1968, a decision that would make an enormous change in his life, driving out despair and giving him hope for eternal life. Wichterman was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church since 1971, where he served as a deacon, greeter, on the Evangelism team, and in many other roles.
For 10 years, Wichterman coached Manheim Township Little League baseball teams. He was elected as a Manheim Township Republican Committeeman several times and remained politically active to the end of his life. Wichterman wrote a full-length autobiography, dozens of political commentaries and letters-to-the-editor that appeared in Lancaster Newspapers, Redstate, The Daily Caller, and The St. Croix Review.
For many years, Wichterman was an avid boater on the Chesapeake Bay. He loved baseball, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Lancaster Barnstormers, whose games he attended many times. He played golf until he was 85.
A Memorial Service will be held on Zoom on Sunday, December 20 at 3 p.m. A graveside service will take place in the summer at the Westminster Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or the Water Street Mission (Water Street Ministries, PO Box 7267, Lancaster, PA 17604). To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com