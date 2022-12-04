Robert (Bob) L. Welcomer, Sr., 84 passed away on November 27, 2022 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, formerly of Maytown. Born in Middletown he was the son of the late Melvin and Mary (Watts) Welcomer.
Bob graduated from Donegal High School in 1957. He was a member of the Reformed UCC Church, Maytown. A member of the Washington Masonic Lodge, No 265 in Bloomsburg, PA and the Scottish Rite. Bob served many years as a volunteer firefighter and fire chief, and was a life member of the Maytown fire dept. He was a life member of the Conewago Rod & Gun Club where he was a regular trap shooter for many years.
Bob, is survived by his brother Donald Welcomer husband of Dana, Mount Joy and his four children, Karin M. Shaeffer-Fletcher and husband Thomas, Monroe, NC, Robert L. Welcomer, Jr. and wife Cynthia, Sharon L. Johnson and husband Steve, Seymour TN, and Craig S. Welcomer and wife Tina of Womelsdorf, PA.
He is also survived by six grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Ryan, Kayla, Zachary and Laura Mae, six great-grandchildren, one nephew Andy Welcomer, and his life partner of 35+ years Rita Welcomer.
The family would like to express their sincere thank you, to the staff at the Masonic Village for the wonderful care their father received.
Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
