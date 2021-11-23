Robert L. Weaver, 87, a follower of Jesus, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021. He was married 59 years to Margaret R. Schmehl Weaver. Born in Honey Brook, he was the son of the late John B. and Esther Shirk Weaver.
Robert worked as a parts manager for El-Mor Chevrolet and Ziemer Buick. In his later years he was employed by the Caernarvon Township Water Authority. He served in the U.S. Army. Robert was a longtime member of Terre Hill Bible Fellowship Church.
Surviving besides his wife is a son, Bob husband of Denise (Nagle) Weaver of Bernville; two daughters, Sandra wife of Roger Foreman of Bath, ME and Jennifer Weaver of Dallas, TX; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by five siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 27, at 11:00 A.M. at Terre Hill Bible Fellowship Church, 407 W. Main St., Terre Hill, PA with the Rev. Kevin Kirkpatrick officiating. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in Caernarvon Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. here will be no viewing on Saturday, however friends may greet the family following the service.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Twin Valley Food Pantry or Terre Hill Bible Fellowship Church. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.