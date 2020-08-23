Robert L. Trout, 79, of East Petersburg, went home to be with the Lord with his family by his side on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born in Providence Township, he was the son of the late Harry F. and Tracy Reedy Trout. Robert was a loving and devoted husband to Linda B. Trout for more than 57 years.
Robert was a graduate at Solanco H.S. and worked for 30 years as a Lab Technician at Armstrong World Industries. In his retirement years, Robert worked for Manheim Auto Auction. He was a faithful and active member at Grace Church Lancaster, attending for more than 30 years, serving as a Trustee and Head Usher as well as active in men's prayer breakfast.
Robert's passion in addition to his faith was hunting. There are four seasons that he adhered to, spring gobbler, early deer, small game and turkey, and rifle deer season. A true outdoorsman, he and the family spent years at CNC Camp in Cassville, PA and was a member of the Cassville Hunting Club and the NRA. His favorite food was southern fried pork cutlet with fresh cut french fries and venison, and for dessert he loved his mother's fresh baked fruit pies. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Linda, Robert is survived by his son Robert L. Trout, Jr. (Christina) of Lancaster and daughter Bonnie L. Kost of East Petersburg. As one of seven siblings, his brothers Harry (Janet) Trout, Fred (Deb) Trout and sister Nancy (Carl) Waltz survive him. He loved his grandchildren Faith and Kelsey so very much and all his nieces, nephews, and cousin. He was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond (Jimmy), William (Bill) and Earl (Pete).
A Memorial Service for Robert will be held at Grace Church Lancaster, 911 Rohrerstown Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, September 12 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Scott Becker officiating. The service will be livestreamed at gracelanc.org and on Facebook at GraceChurch LancasterPA. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. The interment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contributions in Robert's name to Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Rd., Denver, PA 17517.
