Robert L. Trees

Robert Lawrence Trees, age 86 of Holland, MI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Robert was born in Lancaster, PA on July 7, 1933 to the late Charles and Agnes Trees. He was one of eleven children and grew up working in the family business, Trees Normal Bakery.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Linda Heath-Trees, his children; Jennifer Taylor, wife of Chet, Kathleen Stump, wife of Christopher, and Julia Schulz, his step-children; Mark Klebba, Lisa Daniels, wife of Mike, David Klebba, husband of Natasha, and Michael Klebba, husband of Beverly, 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Marilyn Erisman Trees, brother Gerald Trees, and sister Agnes Russell.
Robert was a 1951 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, where he excelled in athletics including football, basketball, and track. He was a member of the 1950 football team that won the Central Penn Catholic League Championship. In 2006, he was inducted into LCHS Hall of Fame. He received a football scholarship to Syracuse University, highlighted by playing in the 1953 Orange Bowl. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1954 with a degree in Business Administration.
Robert proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1957, where he was a navigator and bombardier. He was honorably discharged with the rank of First Lieutenant. Robert was an active member of the Post 34 American Legion. He was employed by Armstrong World Industries as a Purchasing Manager of the Flooring Division. He retired at age 58.
His many interests included golfing, fishing, hiking, hosting annual fish fries, and spending time with family. He served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, taught 5th grade catechism, coached St. Anne's youth football, and substitute taught in the Manheim Township School District – all a testament to his desire to influence and serve others.
In 2006, Robert married Linda Heath and made Michigan his home. He and Linda enjoyed traveling. He spent countless hours enjoying the company of good friends and playing cards at Evergreen Commons. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and was an avid fisherman, painter, and puzzle enthusiast.
Robert's life's credo was "Faith, Family, and Friends." He was loved by many because he loved so freely. He will be deeply missed.
A Funeral Mass to honor Robert's life will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church located at 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 9:00am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory can be sent to Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com