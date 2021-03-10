Robert L. Stief, 74, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Wellspan York Hospital.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Jacob and Dorothy (Ressler) Stief.
Bob retired from the former Warner Lambert/Pfizer. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1964, and a veteran Navy Corpsman. He enjoyed playing volleyball and guitar, scuba diving, cooking and 70's classic rock. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and a proud Republican.
Bob is survived by his brother, Jake A., husband of Diane Stief; three nephews, Tom Stief, Greg Stief, Mike Stief; a niece, Stacey McGallicher and close friends, Heidi J., wife of Bernard Lorditch, III and their son, whom he considered a grandson, Tristan X. Lorditch.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, 1:00 PM at the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
