Robert L. Spencer

Robert L. "Bob" Spencer, 88, of Lampeter Twp., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Meadville, PA, he was the son of the late Clifford and Nancy (Sankey) Spencer. Bob and his wife, Rosemarie (Kirk) Spencer, celebrated 50 years of marriage this past November.
Bob was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Along with his wife, he is survived by his step-daughter, Donna Speece; a son, Zane Robert Spencer and his wife Tammy, whom Bob was very fond of; and three grandchildren, Amber, Xavier and Logan Spencer, whom he was very proud of. Also surviving are three brothers, Bruce, Bill and Ed, and a sister Martha. He was predeceased by his sister Sally.
Bob graduated from Ashtabula High School in Ohio. He joined the U.S. Air Force and honorably served his country for five years during the Korean Conflict. He had three careers throughout his life: he owned and operated Quality Office Machines for twenty-five years; he was a Transportation Operator at Lancashire Terrace for 20 years; and later became a Greeter at the Lancaster General Hospital for five more years. An avid Philadelphia sports fan, Bob never missed an Eagles or Phillies game if he could help it. He was a car enthusiast, a Mr. Fix-It, and enjoyed spending summers in Ocean City, MD. He was a member of the Rainmakers Assoc. Lodge and the VFW in Lancaster.
The Spencer Family would like to give special thanks to Bob's neighbor and dear friend, Richard Houck, for all his love and kindness.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, where the family will begin receiving guests at 1:00 PM. Interment at Conestoga Memorial Park will be private. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
