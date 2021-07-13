Robert L. Slothower, age 87, of Dover Township, entered into rest on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his daughter's home in York. He was the husband of the late Dawn M. (Spiese) Slothower.
He was born July 4, 1934 in Wellsville, PA, the son of the late Lester J. and Janet E. (Spangler) Slothower. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army. For many years, he worked as a carpenter for HB Alexander in Harrisburg. He was a member of Carpenters Union #287. Robert was a very devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Mt. Royal United Methodist Church for over 60 years, where he held board positions and helped with many projects. His church and church family were very important to him. He was always there to give a hand if someone needed assistance.
Robert is survived by a son Michael W. Slothower and his wife Peggy of Lancaster, a daughter Teresa A. Rost and her husband William of York, six grandchildren: Kathleen Hally of Longmont, CO, Rachel Heavner and Kendra Slothower both of Lancaster, Henry Rost, Robert Rost and John Rost all of York, three great-grandchildren: Levi Heavner, Audrey Heavner and Noah Heavner, two brothers: Harold Slothower and Jerry Slothower both of Wellsville, and a sister Nancy Brummett of Beaverton, PA. He was preceded in death by a son Joseph A. Slothower and a brother Donald Slothower.
A viewing will be 7:00-9:00 PM Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2114 W. Market St., York. A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Cemetery, 6084 W. Canal Rd., Abbottstown. Following the graveside service there will be a luncheon at approximately 12:00 noon at Mt. Royal United Methodist Church, 6451 Old Carlisle Rd., Dover. All family and friends are invited even if you can't make the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Royal United Methodist Church, 6451 Old Carlisle Road, Dover, PA 17315.