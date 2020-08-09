Robert L. Shreiner, 70, of Ephrata, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 surrounded by his family at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Anna (Good) and Elmer Shreiner. He was the loving husband to Valerie (Leber) Shreiner.
Prior to his retirement, he was a corporate pilot. Robert attended Life Center in Harrisburg and also Carpenter Shop in Wildwood, NJ. Robert was a member of Full Gospel Business Man Fellowship International. He also had been involved with Jesus ‘75. Robert was a devout Christian and loved the Lord. He enjoyed skiing, riding bike, traveling and visiting the shore. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his adventurous nature and fun-loving personality.
He is survived by his wife, Valerie; his children: Timothy K. Shreiner, husband of Darla of Lancaster and Valerie Y. Petersheim, of Strasburg; his grandchildren: Olivia King, wife of Jensen, Clark, Jackson and Grant Shreiner all of Lancaster and Trent, Grayden & Harrison Petersheim of Strasburg; his siblings: Gerry Grassel, wife of Tom of Conestoga, Jean Lapp wife of Ken of Paradise and Randy Shreiner, husband of Linda of Lancaster.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11AM at Life Center, 411 South 40th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111. Friends and family will be received from 10AM until 11AM. Interment will follow at Witness Park Cemetery, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Carpenter Shop, 4505 Park Blvd., Wildwood, NJ 08260 or the charity of one's choice.
To leave online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com